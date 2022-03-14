Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.74 ($51.90).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($51.85) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €25.52 ($27.74) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($40.65) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($48.70). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.03.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.