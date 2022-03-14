Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Down 34.4% in February

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 341,900 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 521,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHAT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

