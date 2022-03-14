Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.88 and last traded at $57.95. Approximately 4,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 528,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

Several research analysts have commented on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.17.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

