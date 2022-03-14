Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $5.18

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $4.87. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 114,660 shares.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.