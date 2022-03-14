Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $5.18

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $4.87. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 114,660 shares.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09.
Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
