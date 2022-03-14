Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.47

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. Function X has a market capitalization of $193.45 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001216 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,857.77 or 0.99787265 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00067588 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00021324 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002392 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001890 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002598 BTC.
  • Nestree (EGG) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.
  • Offshift (XFT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00017594 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
  • Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00253675 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

