Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.47

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. Function X has a market capitalization of $193.45 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001216 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,857.77 or 0.99787265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00067588 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00021324 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001890 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00253675 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

