Function X Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.52 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $193.45 million and $2.52 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001216 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,857.77 or 0.99787265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00067588 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00021324 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001890 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00253675 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

