Furucombo Price Tops $0.11 (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $247,996.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044671 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.49 or 0.06522359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,535.56 or 1.00161765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00040939 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,513,836 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

