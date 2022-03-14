Fusion (FSN) Price Tops $0.51

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $36.16 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,324.10 or 0.99626048 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 71,112,553 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.