Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Cut to “Underperform” at CLSA

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $64.00. CLSA’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $25.74 on Monday. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $181.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after buying an additional 595,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after buying an additional 101,387 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Futu by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,550,000 after acquiring an additional 942,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Futu by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,028,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Futu by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,404,000 after acquiring an additional 111,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

