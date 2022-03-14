Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) PT Lowered to $46.50 at Citigroup

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 105.12% from the company’s current price.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.88.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.12. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $181.44.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Futu will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 101,387 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth $568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Futu by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Futu by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 150,046 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

