Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.74, but opened at $23.58. Futu shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 82,464 shares trading hands.
The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 16.21%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CLSA downgraded Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.88.
The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12.
About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Futu (FUTU)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.