Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.74, but opened at $23.58. Futu shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 82,464 shares trading hands.

The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CLSA downgraded Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Futu by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

