FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Cytosorbents Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 56.90% and a negative return on equity of 33.15%.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $139.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 414.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

