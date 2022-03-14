FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Issued By Raymond James

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) – Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Evertz Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$14.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$12.25 and a twelve month high of C$15.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 106.04%.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

