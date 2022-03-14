FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $32.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 43.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 998,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,231,000 after acquiring an additional 36,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,296,000 after acquiring an additional 635,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

