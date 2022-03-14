FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Bsr Reit Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bsr Reit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Bsr Reit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

