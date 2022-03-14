FY2022 Earnings Forecast for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OptiNose in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

OPTN stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.37.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,228,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,027,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 331,900 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

