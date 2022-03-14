FY2022 EPS Estimates for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.73) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.67). William Blair also issued estimates for Adaptive Biotechnologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of ADPT opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.75. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $184,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,376 shares of company stock worth $1,115,553. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

