FY2022 EPS Estimates for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Lifted by Analyst

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Intellicheck in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of IDN opened at $2.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 60,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 26.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

