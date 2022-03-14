FY2022 EPS Estimates for UFP Technologies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) – Colliers Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of UFP Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.79. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $58.83 on Monday. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $76.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 110.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies (Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

