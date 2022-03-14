FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Illumina, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Illumina in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.44. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.
Illumina stock opened at $303.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $303.49 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $532,645,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,196 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,222 shares of company stock worth $501,159. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
