FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Lifted by Analyst

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.87) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.93). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GOSS. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $8.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $686.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,429,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,234,000 after purchasing an additional 629,325 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,805,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 227,558 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,770,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 254,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.