FY2023 EPS Estimates for Minto Apartment Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

