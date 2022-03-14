FY2025 EPS Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

XERS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of XERS opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 234,322 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 283,142 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

