FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Omega Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share for the year.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

OMGA stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. Omega Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMGA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.