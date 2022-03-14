G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Cut to $30.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

GIII stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

