Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) & Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Critical Analysis

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) and Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Butler National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 10.15 $15.15 million N/A N/A Butler National $61.48 million 0.95 $1.43 million $0.10 7.43

Gambling.com Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Butler National.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Butler National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group 47.66% 41.78% 33.19% Butler National 10.30% 17.70% 7.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gambling.com Group and Butler National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Gambling.com Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Butler National.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Gambling.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Butler National shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Butler National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats Butler National on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Butler National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products. The Professional Services segment provides professional management services in the gaming industry. It also offers professional architectural, engineering and management support services. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, KS.

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.