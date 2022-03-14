GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the February 13th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (Get Rating)
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
