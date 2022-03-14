GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the February 13th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 393.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 253,624 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 190,635 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 104,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 393.4% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 127,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 101,887 shares during the last quarter.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.