GamerCoin (GHX) Price Hits $0.0455 on Major Exchanges

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $18.30 million and $503,270.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.76 or 0.06620851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,881.60 or 1.00020880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040801 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 838,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 402,555,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

