GameStop (NYSE:GME) Sets New 52-Week Low at $83.68

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.68 and last traded at $85.24, with a volume of 105202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $82.25.

Get GameStop alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.81 and a beta of -1.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 103.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.