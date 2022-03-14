Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 in the last three months. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 33,327 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $44.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.77.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.12%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.