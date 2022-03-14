GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $336.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) will report $336.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $348.27 million and the lowest is $329.41 million. GDS reported sales of $250.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GDS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.00. GDS has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

