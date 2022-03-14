GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $27.36

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.36, but opened at $24.21. GDS shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 31,092 shares trading hands.

GDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

