GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) PT Lowered to €42.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($47.83) to €42.00 ($45.65) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GEAGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($48.91) to €44.00 ($47.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of GEAGF remained flat at $$45.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $54.45.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

