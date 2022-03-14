Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.22

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 51727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

