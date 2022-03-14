Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.22

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 51727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.
The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08.
Geely Automobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GELYY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geely Automobile (GELYY)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.