General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.