General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 49,151 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

General Motors stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,905,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,713,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

