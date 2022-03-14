Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Genesco in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $67.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $992.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.05. Genesco has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $73.72.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,330,000 after buying an additional 55,837 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genesco by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Genesco by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after buying an additional 43,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Genesco by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,338,000 after buying an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Genesco by 61.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 99,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.
Genesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesco (GCO)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.