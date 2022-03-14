Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Genesco in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $67.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $992.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.05. Genesco has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,330,000 after buying an additional 55,837 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genesco by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Genesco by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after buying an additional 43,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Genesco by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,338,000 after buying an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Genesco by 61.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 99,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

