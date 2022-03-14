Genesis Shards (GS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $39,010.00

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $649,640.02 and $39,010.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for about $0.0540 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00045064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.38 or 0.06599051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,918.88 or 1.00074039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00040845 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

