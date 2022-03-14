Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 284.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GENI. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $4.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $880.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.94. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 475,799 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,426,000 after buying an additional 1,776,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

