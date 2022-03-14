Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 210.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $4.51 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after buying an additional 1,776,848 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Genius Sports by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,063 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Genius Sports by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,757 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,033 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $42,134,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

