Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $11,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $123.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,990. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $112.96 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

