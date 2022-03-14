Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Getty Realty worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3,110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.59%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

