Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 230,132 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 304,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,010,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $37.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.13%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

