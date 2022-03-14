Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GTLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

GTLB stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.21. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

