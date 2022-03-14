GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,675 ($21.95) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,700 ($22.27) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.80) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.50) to GBX 1,910 ($25.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.71).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,551.20 ($20.32) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,599.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,533.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,256.52 ($16.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($22.76).

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($717,897.14).

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.