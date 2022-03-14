Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.00

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,091,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,648,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 557,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

