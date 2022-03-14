Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDSI opened at $0.01 on Monday. Global Digital Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

