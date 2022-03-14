Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Net Lease in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

GNL stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -761.87%.

About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.