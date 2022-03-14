Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) PT Lowered to $19.00 at BTIG Research

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at BTIG Research from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.86% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 10,049.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $15,717,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after acquiring an additional 820,163 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,330,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,642,000 after acquiring an additional 677,182 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.