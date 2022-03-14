Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) PT Lowered to $19.00 at BTIG Research

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at BTIG Research from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 10,049.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $15,717,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after acquiring an additional 820,163 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,330,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,642,000 after acquiring an additional 677,182 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

