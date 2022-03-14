Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SELF opened at $5.53 on Monday. Global Self Storage has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Separately, Aegis upped their price objective on Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Self Storage by 247.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Global Self Storage in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Global Self Storage in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Self Storage by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

